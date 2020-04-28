Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hershey were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,882,661.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.93. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.26.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.