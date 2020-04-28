Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,218 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Icon worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Icon by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Icon in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

Icon stock opened at $151.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.23.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

