Raymond James & Associates Sells 300,160 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.46% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,329,000 after buying an additional 2,795,461 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,829,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,707,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,453,000 after buying an additional 402,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,556.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,593.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

