Raymond James & Associates Sells 44,596 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.80% of Healthcare Services Group worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 188,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.18 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

