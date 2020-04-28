Raymond James & Associates Sells 52,347 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,347 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

FPX stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $88.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

