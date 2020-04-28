Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,416 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $14,841,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $28,104,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on APO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

In other news, Director Michael E. Ducey purchased 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,973.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $6,594,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,485,916 shares of company stock valued at $66,054,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

