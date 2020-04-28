Raymond James Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IFC. CIBC upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$167.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities downgraded Intact Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$160.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$148.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “top pick” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$153.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.92.

TSE:IFC opened at C$133.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$138.16. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$104.81 and a 52-week high of C$157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total value of C$307,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,952,209.50. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total transaction of C$227,041.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,828,747.23. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $688,164.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

