Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,225 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,489,000 after acquiring an additional 212,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 140,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after buying an additional 106,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.45.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $142.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.15. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.