Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 22,966 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 211.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.1% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Whirlpool by 368,940.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 70,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 50,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,224. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

