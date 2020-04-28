Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 475 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Graham worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Graham by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen acquired 1,733 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GHC opened at $367.19 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $756.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

