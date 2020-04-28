Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Sunoco worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 30.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Curia purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,398.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer purchased 3,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

