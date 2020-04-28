Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 11,122 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $856,899. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

