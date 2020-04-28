Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 68,854 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 241.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,854 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.