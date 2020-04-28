Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

