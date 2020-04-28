Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 97,499 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 121,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd alerts:

NYSE:VTA opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.