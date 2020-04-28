Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,637 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.0% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,393,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

