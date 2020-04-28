Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $212,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,955,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 6,460.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after buying an additional 1,073,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,644,000 after buying an additional 750,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,320,000 after acquiring an additional 704,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.33. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,797.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,226 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,840. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

