Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in BCE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

