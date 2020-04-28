Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,447 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETW. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 26.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 676,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,333,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,565,000 after buying an additional 569,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETW opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

