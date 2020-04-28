Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $148,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,366,000 after purchasing an additional 511,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,082,000 after buying an additional 376,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after purchasing an additional 301,335 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

