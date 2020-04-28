Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

ALXN opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.55.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

