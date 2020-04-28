Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $21,935,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,539,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $47,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

