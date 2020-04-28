Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 130,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 389,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,561,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

