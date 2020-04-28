Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,736 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $739,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,026.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

