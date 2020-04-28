Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.93. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

