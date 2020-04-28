Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,300,000 after purchasing an additional 475,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,286,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,821,000 after buying an additional 412,293 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1,526.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,070,000 after purchasing an additional 388,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 476,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,288,000 after purchasing an additional 274,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

WCN opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.48.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

