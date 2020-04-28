Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,344 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $129.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.99. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

