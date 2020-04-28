Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,619 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Mesa Laboratories worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,796,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $241.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $271.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.54.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $435,746.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,841 shares in the company, valued at $18,648,752.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $32,987.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,220.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,772 over the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

