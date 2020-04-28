Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,007 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

