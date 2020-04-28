Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,847 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,560,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

