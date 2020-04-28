Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,026 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 14.4% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,018,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,325,000 after buying an additional 128,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

