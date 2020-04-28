Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 85,320 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 85,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Total by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Total SA will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 211,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,854,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,839,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,855 and sold 1,030,591 shares valued at $8,902,068.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.