Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,915 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,040,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 780,798 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,325,000 after acquiring an additional 187,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 680,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 41,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 556.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,071.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIP shares. TD Securities raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

