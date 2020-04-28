Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reebonz Holding Limited provides online platform for buying and selling luxury products. It offers handbags, accessories, shoes and timepieces for men and women. Reebonz Holding Limited, formerly known as Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBZ. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Reebonz in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Reebonz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

RBZ opened at $0.39 on Friday. Reebonz has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reebonz stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Reebonz worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

