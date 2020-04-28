Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total value of $1,013,993.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,525 shares of company stock valued at $18,737,898. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.07.

Shares of REGN opened at $547.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $497.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $574.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.