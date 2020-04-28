Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

