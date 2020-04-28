Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DNKN. TheStreet downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.65.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $60.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,941,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 201,510 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,436,000 after acquiring an additional 163,934 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,806,000 after buying an additional 142,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after buying an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

