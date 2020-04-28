Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

MPW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

NYSE MPW opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

