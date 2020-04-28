Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ventas, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventas in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VTR. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.03.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Ventas by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,625,000 after buying an additional 2,347,885 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 527.4% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 271,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 228,474 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.