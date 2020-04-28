Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

WST stock opened at $195.54 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $198.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577,028 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after acquiring an additional 146,033 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

