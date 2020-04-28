Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Noble Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Noble Energy stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman acquired 17,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.