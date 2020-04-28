Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Shares of SWN opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487,634 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $21,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,168,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 65,056 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

