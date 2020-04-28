Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

NYSE:QSR opened at $47.84 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 383.8% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 141,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after purchasing an additional 80,139 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.