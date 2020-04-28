Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RTRX. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut Retrophin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Retrophin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $653.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retrophin will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retrophin news, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $48,327.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $27,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $285,994 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 535,168 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at $6,280,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 264,893 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

