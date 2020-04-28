REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. It offers Checking, Savings/CDs, Loans, Free ATMs, Lost/Stolen Cards, Treasury Management, Merchant Services, Business Bankers, Digital Banking and Asset Management services. Revere Bank is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:REVB opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH Company Profile

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

