Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $40.36 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $353,107.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at $640,351.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 331,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,644 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 229,156 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.