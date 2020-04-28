RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $6,092,500.00 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.70, for a total value of $6,092,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,344 shares in the company, valued at $64,664,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total value of $6,209,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,607 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $2,607,631.88.

On Monday, March 9th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.72, for a total value of $5,218,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $3,884,480.00.

NYSE:RNG opened at $233.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.23. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $256.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -364.77 and a beta of 0.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 34.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

