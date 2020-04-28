Robert Edward Taylor Acquires 1,000 Shares of Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) Stock

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.77 per share, with a total value of C$35,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at C$1,657,188.33.

TSE:TSU opened at C$38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.51. The stock has a market cap of $323.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. Trisura Group Ltd has a 12 month low of C$26.52 and a 12 month high of C$54.50.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd will post 3.4799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSU shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.25 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

