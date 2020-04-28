Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $17.72 on Tuesday, reaching $332.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,540. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

