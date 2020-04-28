Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,320,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

Shares of ROP opened at $314.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.23 and its 200-day moving average is $346.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

